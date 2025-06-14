Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 24,965 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,000. Cintas comprises 0.6% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,192,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $221.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $171.26 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.30 and its 200-day moving average is $205.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

