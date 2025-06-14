ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 214,968 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,968 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 24.5% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $75,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,717,000 after purchasing an additional 673,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,299,000 after purchasing an additional 419,096 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,375 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,812,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,362 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,282,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,678,000 after purchasing an additional 514,078 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.3%

DFAC stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

