Matauro LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Matauro LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,311 shares during the period. Matauro LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

SMH stock opened at $256.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.80.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

