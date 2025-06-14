Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 31,047 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,047 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,000. Veeva Systems makes up about 0.8% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 50,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 84,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,460. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,184 shares of company stock worth $1,376,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $281.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.31. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.41 and a fifty-two week high of $291.69.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.