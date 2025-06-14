Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 271,076 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 271,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,780,000. Amphenol comprises about 1.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,649,855.11. The trade was a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $13,349,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,792. The trade was a 77.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $92.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $94.83.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.