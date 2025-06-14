Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 569,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $25,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Enbridge by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 716,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,392,000 after purchasing an additional 67,259 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.679 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.69%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.