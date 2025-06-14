Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Hershey by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,126,000 after buying an additional 2,980,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,635,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,003,000 after acquiring an additional 247,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,139,000 after acquiring an additional 47,394 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Hershey by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,710,000 after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hershey by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,578,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,396,000 after acquiring an additional 154,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.84.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $169.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.77 and a 200 day moving average of $165.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,387.34. The trade was a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

