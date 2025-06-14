Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.9% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.30.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $402.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.50 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $416.80 and its 200 day moving average is $492.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.11 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

