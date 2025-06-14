Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 1,998 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $2,968,308.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,042.78. This represents a 64.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,938.15. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,917 shares of company stock worth $5,423,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $97.20 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $83.87 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average is $99.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Veralto’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Veralto

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.