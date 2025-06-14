Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $10.34 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,189,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,145,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after purchasing an additional 722,582 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $276.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.60 and its 200-day moving average is $243.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $167.23 and a 52 week high of $283.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

