Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,408 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF accounts for 2.3% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,794,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,645,000 after acquiring an additional 524,443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,340,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,620,000 after acquiring an additional 110,899 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 959.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,032,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,240,000 after acquiring an additional 934,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 636,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,093,000 after purchasing an additional 236,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 487,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

XSMO stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.