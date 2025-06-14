iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 21.1%

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $84.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

