Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Invests $253,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,211 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,425,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,885 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.7%

GDX opened at $54.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

