IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,036 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $51.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

