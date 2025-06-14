Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.9% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,167,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.4%
XSLV stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $282.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.83.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
