844 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $1,843,045,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Progressive by 39,285.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,303 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,833 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $408,416,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Progressive by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,602,000 after buying an additional 1,547,677 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,544,668.88. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $351,985.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,025,375.28. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $10,367,074 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $267.58 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $203.39 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $156.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.07 and a 200 day moving average of $264.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.