Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 3,657.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Stock Performance
Shopify stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on SHOP
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.