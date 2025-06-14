Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 3,657.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.39.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

