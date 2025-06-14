Destiny Capital Corp CO Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Destiny Capital Corp CO increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,658,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,402,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,366,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,677,000 after buying an additional 143,077 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 987,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,442,000 after buying an additional 69,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,767,000 after buying an additional 67,236 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $120.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.57. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.24 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

