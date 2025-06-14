Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,339,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of DIA stock opened at $422.81 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $451.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.27.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.