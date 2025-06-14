Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

