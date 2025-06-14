Rockland Trust Co. Makes New $201,000 Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $141.26 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.29%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

