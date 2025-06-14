Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Wall Street Zen cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $141.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.29%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

