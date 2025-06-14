Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $91,830,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $211.07 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

