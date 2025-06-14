Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 453 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 516,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,607,000 after buying an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,461,000 after buying an additional 2,109,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,447,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,886,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $689,272,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $501.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

