Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $12.23 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.5%

MDT stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.26.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

