Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.18 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

