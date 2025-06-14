Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys 1,611 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,331,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,557,000 after buying an additional 882,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,372,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,853,000 after buying an additional 610,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,747,000 after buying an additional 1,875,978 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,754,282,000 after buying an additional 334,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,509,000 after buying an additional 4,893,284 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE PLD opened at $107.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average is $110.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The stock has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.