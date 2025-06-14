Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Holdings Boosted by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Commercial Metals comprises about 0.2% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,055,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,178,000 after acquiring an additional 243,921 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,152,000 after acquiring an additional 245,468 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,919,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,204,000 after acquiring an additional 893,094 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,754,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 446,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,749,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,794,000 after acquiring an additional 162,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at $611,999.22. This represents a 19.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $48.36 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.