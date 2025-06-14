CRA Financial Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VHT stock opened at $250.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.94. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $234.11 and a 1 year high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

