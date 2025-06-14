Dover Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $163,774,000. Moment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,420,000. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 387,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,454,000 after purchasing an additional 174,902 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,916,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
IJK opened at $87.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.07.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
