Dover Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $163,774,000. Moment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,420,000. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 387,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,454,000 after purchasing an additional 174,902 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,916,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK opened at $87.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.