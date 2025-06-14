CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 31,997 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 986,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,263,000 after acquiring an additional 116,425 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 406,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.