Avaii Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,309,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,051,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,090,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,376,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,615,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $83.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.30.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

