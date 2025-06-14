Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,119,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $200.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.40. The stock has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

