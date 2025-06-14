Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB) Director Jakob Ripshtein Acquires 361,000 Shares

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) Director Jakob Ripshtein purchased 361,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$27,075.00.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Down 6.7%
Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock opened at C$0.07 on Friday. Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.
About Decibel Cannabis
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Decibel Cannabis
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/09 – 06/13
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.