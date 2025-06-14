Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB) Director Jakob Ripshtein Acquires 361,000 Shares

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) Director Jakob Ripshtein purchased 361,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$27,075.00.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock opened at C$0.07 on Friday. Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

