Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $24.09. 878,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,263,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Specifically, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $42,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,360.02. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $61,376.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,205.21. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,018,000 after acquiring an additional 64,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,135,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,035,000 after purchasing an additional 333,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,706,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 180,100 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,494,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,741,000 after buying an additional 913,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

