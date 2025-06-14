Avaii Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $86.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $101.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3195 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

