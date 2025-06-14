The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $198.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $156.66 and a one year high of $213.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.21 and its 200-day moving average is $197.01.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

