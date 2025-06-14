Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $418.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $391.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.57. The company has a market capitalization of $414.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

