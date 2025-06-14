Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,601.39. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $108,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,470. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.20.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $269.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $290.79. The stock has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.73 and its 200 day moving average is $254.28.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

