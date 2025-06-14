Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 149,321 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,321 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.