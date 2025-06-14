NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,231,560,000 after acquiring an additional 207,404 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,663,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,932,581,000 after acquiring an additional 64,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,429,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,574,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,931,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,354,000 after acquiring an additional 57,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,191,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.2%

APD opened at $280.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.69 and its 200-day moving average is $294.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.69 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

