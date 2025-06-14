Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.5% of Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3%

GLD stock opened at $316.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $212.12 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.67.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

