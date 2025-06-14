Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,857,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,982,000 after purchasing an additional 888,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,012,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,449,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,052,973,000 after purchasing an additional 726,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,470,875,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MU. KGI Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,498,830. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,904 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,124. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

