Tudor Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of VEA opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $56.90.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

