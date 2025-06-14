RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Stewardship LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 49,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 108,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.57. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.85 and a 1-year high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

