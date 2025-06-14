New Century Financial Group LLC Sells 5,468 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

New Century Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 184,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 113,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the period. Defined Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 131,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,979 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 53,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.