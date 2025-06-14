Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $5.41 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.3% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $286.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $251.42 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.78.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,856 shares of company stock worth $35,537,155. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.