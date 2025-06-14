Kelly Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,635 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $184.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.93 and a 1 year high of $185.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.67 and a 200-day moving average of $149.22.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

