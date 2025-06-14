New Century Financial Group LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

New Century Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,876 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

