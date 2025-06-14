Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in VeriSign by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 4,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in VeriSign by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $279.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.77. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.49 and a fifty-two week high of $288.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, SVP John Calys sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total value of $112,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,769.95. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.40, for a total value of $1,402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,236,450. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,002 shares of company stock worth $4,467,769. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.